Lil Baby Gets Clowned for Billboard Music Awards Promo Post – Watch

Lil Baby stepped away from his authentic Atlanta accent for a recent promotional post and social media is having a field day as a result.

Last night (May 23), Lil Baby shared a promo bit on the Billboard Music Awards' Instagram Story, in which he is informing fans that he'll be presenting the award for Top Hot 100 Song, which was sponsored by Rockstar Energy Drink. The rapper shared the clip on his IG Story as well.

In the short 10-second video, the 4 Pockets Full Inc. CEO says, "What's Up? It's Lil Baby here. Tune in to the Billboard Music Awards to see me present the award for Top Hot 100 song presented by Rockstar Energy. See you there."

Shortly after Lil Baby's promo went up online, folks on social media began to critique the rhymer's voice in the clip.

Several people likened the "On Me" artist to a Disney Channel actor. The network is known for their childhood actors.

One particular tweet posted, "Wassup, it’s Lil Baby here and you’re watching Disney Channel!" along with a Photoshopped image of the Disney Channel logo and a photo of the rapper.

Another person wrote, "It’s definitely giving 'It’s Lil Baby, and you are now Watching Disney Channel' LMAOOOOO."

The winner of the award Lil Baby presented yesterday was The Weeknd for his chart-topping hit, "Blinding Lights."

Aside from Baby's promo video being a topic of discussion last night, so was DaBaby's win for Top Rap Song. The ball was definitely dropped by someone behind-the-scenes at the live event because instead of playing the North Carolina rapper's "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch, Post Malone's song with the same title, featuring 21 Savage, was played when the former 2019 XXL Freshman went on stage to receive his award.

It's unclear if DaBaby noticed the musical flub, but he did ask twice once he reached the stage, "This me?"

Nonetheless, DaBaby was gracious and thankful for the win.

See more reactions to Lil Baby's voice switch up for his Billboard Awards promo below.