Lil Mosey Arrested on Felony Gun Charge

Lil Mosey was arrested on a felony gun charge last week in Burbank, Calif.

According to Los Angeles Sheriff's Department records, Mosey, born Lathan Echols, was booked last Sunday (Aug. 16) and charged with a felony for carrying a concealed firearm. The arrest stems from a traffic stop that occurred around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Buena Vista Street and Clark Avenue, reports MyBurbank. Authorities pulled over the 2016 Escalade the 18-year-old rhymer, his security guard and an unnamed minor were riding in because the vehicle did not have a license plate. After noticing the driver in possession of an empty gun holster, police searched the vehicle and found three loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistols.

Two of the weapons were tucked away in the center console and glove compartment, while the other gun was allegedly in possession of the juvenile occupant. During their search, police reportedly found four credit cards in the bodyguard's backpack that did not belong to anyone in the car. All three people were booked on the same felony charge of possessing a concealed weapon. Mosey bailed out shortly after his arrest, paying a $35,000 bond.

XXL has reached out to Lil Mosey's team for comment.

The "Stuck in a Dream" rapper is currently working on the follow-up to his 2019 album, Certified Hitmaker, which features guest appearances from Chris Brown, Trippie Redd, Gunna and AJ Tracey. His single, "Blueberry Faygo," which officially appeared on the Certified Hitmaker reissue, is his most successful song to date, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reaching platinum status in May.

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department