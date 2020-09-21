Lil Nas X Is Releasing a Children’s Book, ‘C Is for Country’

Lil Nas X is about to be a published author: The “Old Town Road” star has written a children’s book.

Called C is for Country, Lil Nas X's first tome is set for release on Jan. 5. According to his publisher, Random House Kids, the book follows a colorful character resembling Lil Nas X going through the alphabet alongside his beloved pony Panini (named for another of the musician's songs). The book targets the 3-7-year-old crowd.

"I’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon!" the rapper writes on Instagram. "I can't wait to share it with you all."

Lil Nas X and his duet partner Billy Ray Cyrus were up for Music Event of the Year, for “Old Town Road,” at the 2020 ACM Awards. Ultimately, the category went to Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King, for their collaborative performance of "Fooled Around and Fell in Love."

Before the novel coronavirus pandemic hit, the Georgia native had big plans for 2020: “I hope to have an album done by the middle of this year, mostly because I want to go on tour,” Lil Nas X said in an interview with Variety back in January.

“This generation supports the artists themselves more than the music," he added, "and I want to meet my fans. I want to put together an actual show and not just do karaoke on stage.”