Here’s Every Pop Concert Happening in Philadelphia, PA in 2022

Can we just say how 2022 is already shaping up to be the BEST year of concerts in Philadelphia, maybe ever?

We've got a list of EVERY pop concert (so far) posted below that we'll keep updating. Scroll down to check it out.

But like think about this: it's not even May 1st, but we know that Justin Bieber, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and MORE are coming to town. Plus, we've already seen Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa in Philadelphia earlier this year. So it's been a GREAT year.

Many of these artists have been to town since (at least) 2019 because of COVID-19.

So like how often can we say that Lil Nas X and Lizzo will be in town one week apart? Legit: probably never again.

Or can we talk about how incredible it will be when Shawn Mendes finally returns to the Wells Fargo Center on July 26? That's going to be a show!

By the way, the list of concert venues in the city of Philadelphia goes well beyond the Wells Fargo Center and the Lincoln Financial Field, by the way. Though, both are GREAT places to see a show. And we WILL be seeing shows there — including The Weeknd and Doja Cat at the Linc, by the way).

Have you seen a show at the Met Philadelphia? It's a stunning theater that will host some of our favorite artists soon (including Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X). Plus, I love seeing concerts are venues like The Theater of the Living Arts (TLA) and the Fillmore in Fishtown.

