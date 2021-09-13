Lil Nas X Schools ‘Local Woman’ on the Meaning of YouTube SEO

Lil Nas X should offer a masterclass on trolling.

The rapper — who thanked the "gay agenda" upon winning Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards and staged a pregnancy photo shoot to tease the release of his debut album — likely doesn't even break a sweat while schooling his haters. It seems to come as naturally to him as breathing or, frankly, recording hits in the studio.

He's especially adept at bagging and tagging them on Twitter. The most recent example of his rapid-fire Twitter fingers came after a critic complained that his "Industry Baby" music video shows up in the results when you search "baby videos" on YouTube.

"This is the THIRD video that popped up when I searched 'Baby videos' on YouTube," the woman on Twitter complained. "How much more proof do people need that they are after our kids?"

"I'm glad I was the one looking and not a child," she added in a later tweet. Yes, it appears that in her mind babies are going on YouTube and searching out videos about other babies. Let us say that again: Babies are apparently going on YouTube and typing "baby videos" in the search bar. Babies.

The troll king came with an appropriately scathing response. He also generously taught her a thing or two about SEO, a.k.a. search engine optimization. "BREAKING NEWS," he tweeted, "Local woman shocked that search results for 'baby' included videos with baby in the title."

It's worth mentioning that Lil Nas X's music video isn't the only one that comes up upon searching "baby videos" on YouTube.

Madison Beer's "Baby" is an option. It's a fairly safe bet that Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time," Beyonce's "Baby Boy" and Justin Bieber's "Baby" are even somewhere on the list. Why? They're popular videos with the word "baby" in the title. Because of how SEO works, searching "baby videos" is going to return hits for videos with the word "baby" in the title, not specifically videos for babies.

Lil Nas X's response is just another example of how nimbly he dodges haters online. He truly holds nothing back on the app and will even troll himself if the situation arises.

For example, the rapper poked fun at himself after a night of celebrating his wins at the VMAs. "That welch's sparkling grape had me defeated," he tweeted alongside a video that appears to show his team helping him back into a car. He also retweeted a fan who wanted to know why he was drinking while "pregnant" and jokingly called out MTV for Photoshopping his baby bump out of red carpet photos.

Just another honest day's work for the genuine troll king.