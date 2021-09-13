Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Lil Nas X's baby registry, a gross sleeping stat and more, below.

Lil Nas X Sets Up Baby Registry for Fake Pregnancy

Lil Nas X is gearing up for the release of his new album, due out this Friday. For the past few weeks he has been faking a pregnancy, signifying that he will be giving birth to his album, Montero, on Sept. 17. He has even gone as far as to set up a baby registry, which he is using as a platform for his fans to donate to charities that are important to him. (via Uproxx)

Sleep in the Nude? You Could Be Soiling Your Sheets!



A doctor recently took to TikTok to tell people why they shouldn't sleep in the nude. He claims that nude sleepers could be soiling their sheets with fecal particles!

How Camila Cabello Calmed Her Nerves Before Her First Date With Shawn Mendes

On a recent episode of "Carpool Karaoke," Camila Cabello spilled the tea on how she cured her first date jitters with Shawn Mendes. She said that drinking tequila and singing her favorite song from Wicked was the perfect remedy.

Donald Trump Wants to Fight Joe Biden in a Boxing Match

Donald Trump was brought on a a guest commentator for the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presser last week. When he was asked who he would like to see himself step into the ring with, he of course said Joe Biden. (via TMZ)

Stephen A. Smith Got Max Kellerman Fired From 'First Take'

In an interview with Ebro in the Morning on Hot 97, Stephen A. Smith confirmed the rumor that he got a co-worker fired. He admitted that it was his decision that Max Kellerman be taken off the ESPN show First Take, and noted that their chemistry hasn't been flowing over the years.