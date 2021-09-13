Win $1,000 For Your Favorite High School Marching Band – It’s 94.5 PST’s ‘Bands and Fans Contest’

Hey PST Nation, you could win a grand for your high school band with 94.5 PST’s “Bands and Fans Contest.”

Nominate your favorite high school marching band below. The schools with the most nominations get in to win a $1,000 prize — thanks to our sponsor: Army Team Mid Atlantic.

We’ll accept nominations through September 24. Tell your friends to nominate your favorite bands too because the schools with the most nominations will go up for a vote — starting September 27 through October 8.

The school with the most votes wins the $1,000 prize! Click here for rules and more info.