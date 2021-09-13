“Do a Dua” With Chris & The Crew to Win Dua Lipa Tickets Before They Go On Sale

94.5 PST is excited to welcome Dua Lipa to the Wells Fargo Center on February 19, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 17) at 12 noon, but we're hooking you up with the chance to win tickets BEFORE you can buy them.

Just enter to win below. Chris & the Crew will randomly call one lucky winner every day this week in the 9 o'clock hour.

When we call you, don't say hello. You better "Do a Dua"! Answer the phone by singing a Dua Lipa song, and you'll win a FREE pair of tickets to the concert. So if your phone rings this week during the 9 am hour, you better sing your favorite Dua Lipa — whether it's "Levitating," "Don't Start Now," "New Rules" or something else

Enter to win below & stay by your phone all this week at 9 am to win!

94.5 PST's Standard Contest Rules apply. Good luck from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST.

