Dua Lipa Is Coming to Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on February 19, 2022

Dua Lipa is coming to Philadelphia! The superstar just announced that she's bringing the "Future Nostalgia Tour" to Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on February 19, 2022.

We cannot wait for Dua to come to down. We LOVED everything about the Future Nostalgia album. Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 17) at 12 noon on the Wells Fargo Center's website. Click here to learn more. Special guests Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouai will be joining her on the tour.

Get our free mobile app

94.5 PST and Chris and the Crew have you chance to win tickets BEFORE you can buy them with our "Do a Dua" contest all this week. Get entered to win by clicking here.