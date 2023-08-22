REVIEW: Pride Rock Comes to Breathtaking Life on Philadelphia Stage for ‘The Lion King’

I was blown away last week when I FINALLY got to see The Lion King in Philadelphia last week.

In fact, that's a bit of an understatement even. I was truly mesmerized by this show that's happening right here in Center City Philadelphia.

I am a bit embarrassed to say it, but it was actually my first time seeing this show. After all, The Lion King has been wowing audiences for decades. It's actually the third longest-running Broadway Show ever with more than 110 million audience members seeing it (So far).

The production that is currently in town is absolutely top-notch. The story of The Lion King comes to life right before your eyes inside the Broad Street Theater. There are more than 110 custom puppets and masks to bring the animals of Pride Rock to life.

Matthew Murphy, Disney & Kimmel Cultural Campus Photo by Matthew Murphy (provided via Kimmel Cultural Campus) loading...

From the moment that the curtain opened and the expansive cast performed "The Circle of Life," it was clear that this was going to take my breath away. By the time Simba was singing "I Just Can't Wait To be King" and Timon and Pumba joined him for "Hakuna Matata," I was definitely crying.

In fact, as a child of the '90s who grew up on the music and movie version of The Lion King, I found myself crying more than I'd like to admit in the first act.

The show brings the beauty and pageantry of my childhood to life right before my eyes. In fact, I was filled with fond memories of my late grandparents throughout the show.

The Lion King is playing now at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. The Lion King opened on August 16. There's still time to see the show as it's open through September 10.

Photo by Deen van Meer (provided via Kimmel Cultural Campus) Photo by Deen van Meer (provided via Kimmel Cultural Campus) loading...

The Lion King hasn't been performed in Philadelphia in nearly a decade, and it also marks the final show in the 2022-23 Broadway Season for the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

How Can I Get Tickets To See The Lion King In Philadelphia?

Tickets are on sale now on the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' website and in person at their box office.

I checked the website and there are some great seats still available, but hurry, cause they may not last long.

Photo by Joan Marcus (provided via Kimmel Cultural Campus) Photo by Joan Marcus (provided via Kimmel Cultural Campus) loading...

This production is special for Philly. Two hometown cast members will appear on Pride Rock in Philly.

Nick LaMedica, a native of Newark, DE will be playing the role of Zazu. He's excited to show the role to his friends, families, and his teachers in the area. LaMedica told NBC10 that the show is an emotional experience for the audience.



Plus, Eric Bean Jr., a graduate of Philadelphia's University of the Arts will appear as an ensemble cast member.

Lion King Las Vegas Photo by Joan Marcus (provided via Kimmel Cultural Campus) loading...

Yes, his teachers from the University of the Arts will be seeing Bean Jr. in the show, he recently told Philadelphia 6 ABC.

Some Rush Tickets May Be Available for The Lion King in Philadelphia

By the way, if you're thinking about heading to the show last minute, I always check the Community Rush Page on the Kimmel Cultural Campus' website for last-minute ticket opportunities that may exist as well.

Welcome to town Pride Rock & The Lion King. You can click here for all show times & ticket info.

