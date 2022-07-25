Local Greek Expanding with New Seafood Place in Hopewell, NJ

One of your favorite local restaurants is expanding, according to my friends at Mercer Eats.

They broke the news that an employee at Local Greek Lambertville said the popular spot is opening seafood place in Hopewell Borough and Instagram confirmed the news.

The Instagram post announcing the new seafood restaurant said it will be "a unique dining experience with a primary focus on Mediterranean dishes and more." Sounds great.

I don't know much except it's going to be where Entrata restaurant was, on East Broad Street, behind Boro Bean. It's a cute, intimate place.

Entrata closed its doors for good a year ago. It was a great restaurant with a loyal following, but, unfortunately couldn't make it during the depths of the pandemic.

The owner/head chef, Marco Polizzi said at the time, "COVID and all the burdens of running a restaurant with so many restrictions has made it impossible to keep going. I should've closed last year, but, I was too stubborn."

Word in a local foodie Facebook group, Mercer.Bucks.Hunterdon Eateries, is that Polizzi is now a chef at KC Prime in Lawrence Township. You've got to go check out their amazing brunch.

I will let you know when I hear anything else about Local Greek Seafood. Hopefully, the grand opening isn't too far away.

The Local Greek restaurants in Princeton and Lambertville have quite the following as well, so I'm sure this new place will be a big hit.

Local Greek Seafood will be located 9 East Broad Street in Hopewell.

I can't wait to check it out.

