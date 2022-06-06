If you're ready for a fun summer night outside in Hopewell NJ, here's something fun to do this weekend!

The Hopewell Borough Block Party is back this year on Saturday, June 11!

This year, the event's will be held a the new location of the historical Hopewell Train Station, (2 Railroad Pl, Hopewell, NJ) from 7-10 PM.

Credit: Facebook event page Hopewell Block Party 2022 Credit: Facebook event page Hopewell Block Party 2022 loading...

The block party is a 16 year-old tradition held as a community-building event to benefit and raise money for local charitable organizations.

Come for a night of communal celebration with This Olde Engine playing live music all evening, delicious on-site baked pizza from the Nomad Pizza food truck along with food and hors d’ oeuvres from other amazing local restaurants, and a beer garden tended by local "celebrities" serving craft beer and wine and other non-alcoholic beverages. Ticket entry includes 3 glasses!

And you can feel good about coming out for a good time. This year's block party will benefit the Chubby's Project and World Central Kitchen to help Ukraine relief efforts.

The turn-out should be pretty good! Past events have seen around 600 attendees. And after two years of limited in-person events, it could be even more!

Tickets are $35 person and you have to buy them by June 10th. Buy your tickets HERE.

Must be 21 years or older to attend!

If you're interested in attending, check out their event Facebook page or their website for details!

These are the Hottest Concerts in Philadelphia for Summer 2022 The summer of 2022 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo & more). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the show & how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 2022.