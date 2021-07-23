Entrata Restaurant in Hopewell, NJ Closing For Good

Entrata in Hopewell has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is closing its doors for good.

The message was short: "It's been a fun ride, thank you for all the memories, we will miss you all. We made a lot of bonds with a lot of cool people, unfortunately, it's come to an end for us in Hopewell.

The pandemic is the reason for the closing. Owner/Chef Marco Polizzi said in the Facebook comments, "Covid and all the burdens of running a restaurant with so many restrictions, it has made it impossible to keep going. I should’ve closed last year, but I was too stubborn to give up."

Heartbreaking that so many great businesses were forced to close over the last year and a half, just heartbreaking. Who would have ever thought we'd go through something like this.

So many loyal customers expressed their sadness, one saying, "Marco, your creative culinary preparations and presentations were outstanding. You always showed your appreciation for each customer, by taking the time to make sure they had the best dining experience. I wish you all the best in whatever your future holds."

The restaurants that have survived the pandemic are facing another problem as customers return...there's a staff shortage. Every restaurant that I see has a help wanted sign, or a Facebook post, trying to attract help. Please have patience while these establishments try and rebound from this very challenging time.

Good luck, Marco. We hope you'll be able to get back on your feet one day...you've got a wonderful reputation.

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals