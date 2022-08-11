An art experience that’s totally unique is coming to Philadelphia, PA this winter.

It was just announced that ‘Otherworld’, an interactive art experience, is coming to Philly and it’s getting residents excited to experience something that’s completely different than anything in the area.

'Otherworld' is an exhibit that features more than 55 rooms of different art pieces.

6abc.com talked to the founder of the immersive art project, Jordan Renda and he said “People really connect with ‘Otherworld’ because it really puts you in the middle of it.

It gives you the opportunity to explore space, to become part of an environment, to become part of a story.” during an interview.

It was just announced this week, but the experience won’t open until the end of this year. ‘Otherworld’ is scheduled to open at 2500 Grant Ave, Philadelphia, PA near the Roosevelt Boulevard area.

The first ‘Otherworld’ interactive art experience opened in Columbus, Ohio back in 2019, and was a huge hit.

Since its success in Ohio, creators decided to bring the show to Philly, and this place looks like a prime spot for a good Instagram picture.

I was looking through Instagram and the pictures are something that I’ve never seen before. Over 100 different artists have come together to make this plan work, and you’ll be able to see all the work they put into this event in just a few months.

You can keep up with ‘Otherworld’ and follow their progress while they're preparing to open their Philly location, on their socials and website.

