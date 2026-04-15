Like Costco isn't cool enough already with all of its food sampling and its famous hot dog and soda deal, it's about to become even cooler at one of its warehouse stores in Bucks County.

The Warminster Costco will start to sell alcohol

Cheers. A new plan is in place for the Costco in Warminster to start selling alcohol, according to BucksCo.Today. A liquor license transfer was recently approved by Warminster officials, which will allow Costco to sell beer, wine, and canned cocktails. That's a big deal.

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Costco is one of the largest wine sellers in the U.S.

Costco has expressed interest in selling beer and wine in Pennsylvania before, and this plan paves the way. Did you know that Costco is one of the biggest wine sellers in the country?

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You will not be allowed to do self-checkout for alcohol at the Warminster Costco

A hearing on the idea of the Warminster Costco selling alcohol was on March 5, with the Warminster Board of Supervisors. The attorney for Costco, Greg Szallar, of Flaherty & O'Hara, revealed more details of the plan. Szallar said the focus will be on selling bottles and cans to go. Trained employees and a licensed manager will oversee all alcohol sales. There won't be a bar in Costco (can you imagine if there was?), nor will there be any draft beer or mixed drinks.

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Your ID will be scanned in order to buy alcohol

Of course, customers will need to provide proper identification. Your ID will be scanned by an associate to make sure you're of age to buy alcohol, so you'll need to be prepared.

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There was a liquor license transfer from Pizzeria Uno in Doylestown

The liquor license was transferred from Pizzeria Uno in Doylestown with certain conditions, the article says. Those conditions are that there will be no self-checkout on alcohol, and there's a limit of three registers to buy alcohol.

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No word on when the Warminster Costco will begin selling alcohol. For more details, click here.