Oh boy, I can't wait to get my hands on the newest tasty treat at Arm & Hammer Park, home of the Trenton Thunder.

The Trenton Thunder posted on Instagram the first picture of the Funnel Cake Bomb.

Wow, look at this. It's a snack lovers dream come true.

The next time you're at a home game cheering on the Thunder make sure to try it. There's no way it can be anything by scrumptious.

Let's unpack this treat, shall we? The base is funnel cake. That alone would be delicious. Funnel cake is a signature summer treat in New Jersey. Reminds me of the boardwalk.

It looks like the "bomb" on top is a big scoop of vanilla ice cream with a variety of toppings. I see crumbled Oreos, different colored sprinkles (don't even say jimmies, they're sprinkles. Lol.), little candy pieces, and chocolate syrup. Yummm.

The new Funnel Cake Bomb is now available at concessions stand. It would definitely cool you off on a hot summer gameday.

If you haven't been to a Trenton Thunder game yet this season you should get tickets and go. I was at opening night and had such a great time and plan to catch more games this season. Click here to see the 2022 schedule.

There are lots of theme nights and promotions going on throughout the season like Irish Heritage Night, 80's Night, Christmas in July and so many more. Click here to see the complete list.

Check out the Trenton Thunder website here for all the information you need.

See you there.

