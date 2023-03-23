So what makes a restaurant romantic? what makes a restaurant a great place for "date night"? For me, it's a combination of several things. The scenery, the ambiance, and the food. Put those three factors together and I think you have a good place for "date night". The selection for "best date night restaurant" here in New Jersey is located in Hudson County and yes is situated on the iconic Hudson River. One look at this restaurant and you know the first factory is covered, with beautiful scenery.

According to a recent article by Lovefood, "Crisp white tablecloths, enormous leather-bound menus, smart waiters who rush to refill your glass whenever you take a sip... That level of fanciness has its place, perhaps for a special anniversary or when you feel like splashing out. But date nights can also be about cozy corners, charming ambience, and easy conversation over plates of delicious food."

Lovefood chooses Chart House in Weehawken as their selection for the best date night restaurant and it's getting some rave reviews. "New York City might have some incredible views, but for a view of the Manhattan skyline, you can’t really beat a window-side table at this sleek restaurant overlooking the Hudson River. Chart House is definitely on the posh side, although it’s worth it for its luxurious ambience (and, of course, those views). The menu is dominated by impeccably prepared surf ‘n’ turf dishes, while for dessert, it has to be the lava cake."

I have not visited Chart House, but it's on my growing list of great Jersey restaurants. This eatery is right on the Hudson river, literally. The views as you can see are some of the best in the New Jersey/New York area and the menu looks fantastic. So next time you're looking for a "date night" with a city landscape, consider this option.

