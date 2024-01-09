There’s nothing better than waking up on the weekend and going out for a huge breakfast. Pancakes, waffles, french toast, omelets, homefries, whatever your go-to is, we can all agree that going out for breakfast is the best feeling in the world.

Not to mention, it’s the most important meal of the day!

Cheapism has just released its list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants to grab breakfast at in each state and New Jersey’s pick is a good one!

Of course, Jersey is known for being home to some of the greatest diners in the country and you can go just about anywhere in the state and find a really good breakfast.

According to this new list, this is the best hole-in-the-wall spot for breakfast in the entire state. If you’re from South Jersey, you for sure know your way to this famous spot.

This Has Been Named New Jersey's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Breakfast Spot

Lucille’s Luncheonette in Warren Grove, New Jersey has landed itself on the best hole-in-the-wall spots for breakfast in the entire state. This restaurant is known for being a must-stop for people when they’re on their way to Long Beach Island during the summer.

This little roadside cafe serves up the most amazing comfort foods and there’s no question why they’ve been such a constant for people in New Jersey. Breakfast is served all day long so no matter what time of day you’re craving a stack of pancakes or an omelet, you can stop by Lucille’s!

Lucille’s Luncheonette is located at 1496 Rt. 539 in Warren Grove, New Jersey.

