The big day(s) are finally almost here! Luke Combs is bringing his World Tour to Philadelphia to bringing the Renaissance World Tour to Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field for TWO SHOWS. Luke Combs' World Tour will play at the Linc on July 28 and July 29, 2023.

Two nights of sold-out concerts inside the Linc? That's incredible!

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show right here:

What Time Is Luke Combs' Philadelphia Concert?

The event time for Friday (July 28)'s show is listed as 5:45 pm. Meanwhile, the event time for Saturday (July 29)'s show is also listed as 5:45 pm.

Is There An Opening Act for Luke Combs in Philadelphia?

Yes, Luke Combs has several opening acts on this tour.

Friday night's opening acts are: Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Brent Cobb.

Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Brent Cobb. Saturday night's opening acts are: Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Calvary, and Brent Cobb.

What Time Will Luke Combs Perform in Philadelphia?

We don't have the exact set times for this concert yet. Check back soon for more info as the tour gets underway in the coming days, and we ask our sources for that information.

Production times are always subject to change, of course. So don't wait to arrive.

Are Tickets Still Available for Luke Combs' Philly Concert? &

How Can I get Last-minute Luke Combs tickets in Philadelphia?

Tickets are currently sold out directly from Ticketmaster.com for both shows. Resale tickets are listed as available for both nights (via Ticketmaster's verified resale program).

Ticketmaster has also been known to drop last-minute tickets on the days leading up to (and even day of) the show. Nothing is a guarantee.

Click here for Friday night's Ticketmaster listing.

Click here for Saturday night's Ticketmaster listing.

You can also check resale websites like Stubhub, though, it'll certainly cost you. Here are a few of those sites:

What Time do the Parking Lots Open for the Luke Combs Concert at the Linc? &

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Luke Combs Concert at Lincoln Financial Field?

Parking info will be shared here as soon as we have it back from our contacts at Lincoln Financial Field. However, it's expected that lots will open in the middle of the afternoon (both days).

Parking is typically $35 for cars and $70 for oversized vehicles.

Unsure where to park? All parking lots in the stadium complex are open for the show so you'll have no problem finding a spot.

In fact, we've got a map posted for you here. Lots A-M are closest to the field.

Remember, these are CASHLESS payments only at the Linc, so you need to use your digital payment (or a credit card).

What is the Bag Policy at Lincoln Financial Field for the Luke Combs Concert 2023?

The venue will follow the NFL Clear Bag policy. Bags cannot exceed 12"x6"x12" and must be clear, per the venue's policies.

Click here to read more about the bag policies at Lincoln Financial Field.

What Is the Setlist for Luke Combs' Philadelphia Concert?

We'll post Luke's expected setlist shortly. Check back for more info.

Are Umbrellas Allowed Inside Lincoln Financial Field for the Luke Combs concerts?

Umbrellas are NOT allowed in the venue. If rain is forecasted at all, you'll want to pack a poncho or raincoat.

More prohibited items can be found on the Linc's official website.

Are Portable Phone Chargers Allowed in Lincoln Financial Field for the Luke Combs Concert?

Small portable phone chargers are permitted, but stadium officials say they must be no larger than the size of your cell phone.

Is there Additional SEPTA Service for the Luke Combs Concert?

SEPTA has been offering increased service for events held in the sporting complex this year. The exact schedule is usually announced a few days before the show. We'll add that information here as soon as we hear it.