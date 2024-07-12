Oh my god. The big day is finally almost here.

Luke Combs is bringing the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour to the New York Area when it comes to MetLife Stadium in Secaucus, NJ on July 19 and July 20, 2024.

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show right here:

What Time Is Luke Combs' New Jersey / New York Concert at MetLife Stadium?

The "show" starts at 5:45 pm. The gates to the stadium open at 5:00 pm each day. Here's a more detailed time breakdown (keep scrolling for EVEN MORE info):

1:45 PM - Parking Lots Open (lineups start at 12:45 pm)

3:00 PM - Coach USA bus service from NYC begins

3:28 PM - NJ TRANSIT rail service from Secaucus begins (Friday)

3:33 PM – NJ Transit rail service from Secaucus begins (Saturday)

5:00 PM – Stadium gates open

5:45 PM – Concert Begins

Is There An Opening Act For Luke Combs’ MetLife Stadium Concerts

Yes, the concert has several openers both days.

The special guests for Friday, July 19th’s show are: Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue.

The special guests for Saturday, July 20th’s show are: Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff.

What Time Will Luke Combs Perform at MetLife Stadium?

Per our best guesstimates, it's likely that Luke will hit the stage at approximately 9:00 p.m.

Don’t cut it too close, though. In fact, MetLife is a large stadium, though, so you should be in your seat by about 8:45 pm, I'd guess.

Luke’s performance should end between 10:50 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Are Tickets Still Available for Luke Combs’ MetLife Concert? & How Can I get Last-minute Luke Combs Tickets in New York / New Jersey?

A limited number of tickets are available directly from Ticketmaster (as of press time).

Many of the current remaining seats are listed as obstructed view. However, Ticketmaster has been known to drop last-minute tickets. Nothing is a guarantee, but you can always check back by clicking here.

2 Day Tickets – These are currently listed as sold out on Ticketmaster.com. Click here to learn more.

These are currently listed as sold out on Ticketmaster.com. Click here to learn more. Friday Only Tickets – Obstructed view seats start at $129.50 (before fees). Click here to learn more. Click here to learn more.

Obstructed view seats start at $129.50 (before fees). Click here to learn more. Click here to learn more. Saturday Only Tickets – Obstructed view seats start at $159 (before fees). Click here to learn more.

Additionally, some tickets are available on resale sites like TickPick and Stubuhb (in addition to verified resale on Ticketmaster.com). Always practice safe procedures when buying tickets from a third party.

What Time do the Parking Lots Open for the Luke Combs Concert at MetLife Stadium? & How Much Does Parking Cost for the Luke Combs Concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

Parking lots open at 1:45 pm daily.

Parking is $40 for cars and $160 for a bus. Though, you may want to consider taking NJ Transit from Secaucus Junction to the stadium (we have more info on that posted below).

It often saves fans time from sitting in extreme traffic delays. If you're driving, stadium officials say to arrive no later than 6 pm as they're expecting traffic in the area.

Unsure of where to park? All parking lots in the stadium complex are open for the show so you'll have no problem finding a spot.

Rideshare Details for Uber & Lyft at MetLife Stadium

Rideshare pick-up and drop-off locations are in Lot E at MetLife Stadium. Surge pricing will be in effect after the event.

Keep in mind that large crowds will likely result in extremely long wait times for a car after the concert. We've heard reports of it taking nearly 1-2 hours after a show. So make sure your phone is charged and ready to be waiting.

What Is the Tailgating Policy at MetLife Stadium for Luke Combs concert?

Stadium officials remind you that one car = one space (don't park like a hog, Jersey!)

Be considerate of others around you. You cannot save spaces near each other.

Groups who want to tailgate together should plan in advance and arrive together. You need to keep all tables, chairs, coolers, barbecues, etc. within the area near your vehicle and parking stall.

Don't blast your music too loud. New Jersey state law requires that your sound system does not price a sound in excess of 65 decibels. It must face toward your vehicle (and not in the direction of others).

There are trash receptacles throughout the complex.

Please bag and dispose of your trash. You can read more about their policies here.

How Can I Get to MetLife Stadium for the Luke Combs Concert on New Jersey Transit?

Heading to the show on NJ Transit? It's a great idea! We've got a guide to getting to MetLife Stadium on NJ Transit posted for you here.

Train service to the stadium starts around 3:30 both days, and it may save you a LOT of headaches getting to and from the show. Service to the show will end around 8:40 p.m. both days.

Post-show service runs until AT LEAST 1 am. Click here for more details and EXACT times for both days.

What is the Baggage Policy at MetLife Stadium for the Luke Combs Concert?

The venue will follow the NFL Clear Bag policy. Clear bags cannot exceed 12"x6"x12" and must be, per the venue's policies.

Small purses/handbags (non-clear) that are 4.5" by 6.5" or less in size are also allowed. Any non-clear bag that is larger will NOT be allowed.

All bags are subject to search upon entry. You can read more here about the baggage policies at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Are Umbrellas Allowed Inside MetLife Stadium for the Luke Combs Concert?

Umbrellas are NOT allowed in MetLife Stadium.

Yes, it's summer so the chances for rain may exist.

As you know, massive concerts this summer have been rain or shine. The show may, however, be delayed if there's lightning in the area, but otherwise, pack a poncho.

Are Portable Cell Phone Chargers Allowed into MetLife Stadium for the Luke Combs Concert?

Yes, Small portable handheld chargers are allowed into MetLife Stadium, venue officials confirm.

Additionally, there are areas to charge your cell phone. You can view a list by clicking here.

What Else Can I Bring Into MetLife Stadium for the Luke Combs Concert?

Non-professional cameras, a sealed bottle of water (20 oz or less), a reusable water bottle 20 oz or less, and any medically necessary items are allowed in the stadium.

Click here to view more stadium policies from MetLife Stadium officials.