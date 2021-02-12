Lyft Wants to Help Get You to Job Interviews

Lyft, the ride sharing service, wants to help people out who have lost their jobs or have been furloughed and are now looking for a new job. Lyft has partnered with Goodwill and United Way to provide rides for those who don't have transportation so they can get to their interviews. The program is called Lyft Up and not only will you get free rides, but they will also give you free rides to that job until you get your first paycheck. Free rides are available in New Jersey, Philadelphia and New York among other cities. Even if they are not offering free rides in the city you are in, they will help you with some resources near you. If you or someone you know could definitely use a Lyft, check out their website for more details.

When times get tough and billion dollar corporations step up and help those in need, it makes me really happy. No one knew what this pandemic was going to bring. I think some people thought it would not last that long and some people still think the actual coronavirus is not that bad. Yet, here we are, a year after it first came into the United States still wearing masks, still social distancing and still The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is in full force and I hope we will all get back to a somewhat normal life very soon. Not just the social aspect of life, but a life where people don't have to struggle to make ends meet because their jobs will be secure. It breaks my heart to know that so many people I know have lost their jobs or have been furloughed because of the industry they are in. I have hoping they find something soon.