If you're taking a rideshare service within the City of Philadelphia this weekend (November 16 and 17), heads up!

It may cost a lot more this weekend as prices could potentially be surging.

Why? Well, you can blame the potential disruptions to SEPTA, which could start at a moment's notice in the coming days.

SEPTA's Largest Union Authorizes a Strike

The union representing the largest number of SEPTA employees — the Transit Workers Local 234 Union — voted late last week to authorize a strike as their contract expired.

The contract expired just about a week ago at midnight on November 8th. They're asking the transit agency for better wages and increased safety conditions.

This strike would affect nearly all services within the city (El Train, Broad Street Line, Trolley, buses, etc.). NOTE: SEPTA's Regional Rail would not be affected if Local 234 walks off the job.

Local 234 has been working without a contract this week as negotiations continue between the union and SEPTA officials. That, of course, could change at a moments notice, if negotiations turn sour later this week.

We're wondering: how long could they REALLY work without a contract? Will they go into a second week without an agreement?

It's also not clear how close to an agreement the two sides are. SEPTA is already strapped for cash.

So if they walk off the job this weekend, it could be when the city is busiest. We're talking about dinner time, night time, etc. as the city tends to buzz throughout the weekend.

And if that happens...

Here's Why Uber and Lyft Prices May Surge This Weekend in Philly

And more bad news... if you're planning on taking an Uber or Lyft ride within the city this weekend, it could cost more than usual.

And, of course, if SEPTA isn't running, travelers will need to get places. So there will be more demand for Uber and Lyft.

And we all know what happens after a busy concert or sporting event when everyone is leaving, right? Surge pricing goes into effect on both apps... costing customers more money than usual.

We've seen Reddit users debating how quickly and easily they could get a bike if there is a SEPTA strike. That may not help with your Saturday night plans, though, of course.

Meanwhile, SEPTA Plans Massive Fare Increases

And the hits keep coming. Earlier this week, SEPTA announced plans for MASSIVE fare increases. They'll start December 1 and continue on January 1.

Just how bad will your commute get? Read that here.

... But we'll warn you: that's MORE bad news too.