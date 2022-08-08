Listen to Win Made in America Festival Passes All This Week on 94.5 PST

This Labor Day Weekend, the party is on the Parkway. And 94.5 PST wants to send you there!

We're hooking you up with access to Philly's Made in America Music Festival... for free!

Listen all this week just after 7 am and 5 pm for the cue to call. The 9th caller instantly wins free two-day passes to see Tate McRae; Daddy Yankee; Tyler, the Creator; and more on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Tickets are now on sale at MadeInAmericaFest.com. Get your tickets today cause this is one party you don't wanna miss!

Good luck from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!