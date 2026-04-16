If you're heading to a show at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ, listen up. After years of offering a popular service, the venue just announced a pretty major change. Well, the service used to be popular at least.

New Jersey Transit will no longer be offering a shuttle service to and from the Aberdeen/Matawan train station. The shuttles previously ran for every Live Nation concert offering a way to connect travelers (especially those from New York City and North Jersey) to the venue.

"With the increased availability of Rideshare options, NJ Transit Shuttle service to the venue will no longer be offered," the venue wrote on social media.

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Previously commuters were able to take the North Jersey Coast Line to Matawan/Aberdeen where they could board a NJ Transit shuttle that took them right to the venue.

Most riders online reacted to the news positively. It sounds like they had already been taking rideshare services (such as Uber and Lyft) to the venue in recent years.

However, it does mark the end of a convenient option for many others.

Parking Shuttles Will Still Run at the PNC Bank Arts Center

If you're familiar with parking at the venue, you know that there are shuttles that will take you from your car across the parking lot over to the gates.

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"On-site parking lot shuttles will continue to run to help fans get to and from the gates," The Arts Center says.

Where Is Rideshare Pickup and Dropoff at the PNC Bank Arts Center?

Rideshares can typically drop off at the gates. But when you're departing you'll need to leave from the designated rideshare area. That is in Lot 10. Of course, wait time and prices may vary so it's best to plan ahead if possible too.

2026 PNC Bank Arts Center Concert Lineup Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan