Man Confused After Finding Best Friend on Dating App Right Before Her Wedding

There's a fine line when it comes to staying out of your friends' relationships, but one man was put in a tough predicament after finding his pal on a dating app, even though she is engaged to be married.

Having a profile on a dating app doesn't guarantee that you are cheating, but having an active dating profile one month before your wedding isn't a good look.

The man took to Reddit explaining he stumbled across his friend's Bumble [dating app] profile. She is set to wed in May, which is only a little over a month away.

He detailed that he was told about his friend's profile by another buddy, so he went on the app to check it out.

He said he confronted the bride-to-be about her account but her reply left him puzzled.

"A close friend of mine for years is engaged to a guy who I really like and is getting married in May," he wrote on Reddit. "Yesterday, a friend of mine found her on Bumble and texted me screenshots. I sent them to her asking if there is something I should know, and she replied that they must be from when she was still single and that she probably forgot to turn it off."

There was just one problem: some of the photos were new.

"Thing is, I recognize the pictures and they're recent. My girlfriend and I are even in one of them," he continued, adding he "had spoken to her fiancé earlier that day about bachelor party plans and everything sounded like it was very much still on."

Now, the man can't help but wonder if his friend is "having second thoughts" about the wedding and is questioning if he should tell her fiancé that she appears to be active on the dating app.

"Some of our friends have joked that she can do better — she's really, really attractive and makes great money, while he's very much the blue-collar type. But he treats her like a princess, a big upgrade from the boys she's dated in the past," he explained. "I get the feeling she's having second thoughts and looking around again."

He continued, "I'm kind of conflicted on whether or not I should bring this up, and if I do, whether I should talk to her or him about it. She's a close friend and if things don't work out, it's her side that I'll take. But I've been in toxic relationships before and can't help but think I'd feel very guilty if he marries her next month without knowing she's not fully invested."

Many users took the side of the fiancé as they would want to know if they were in his situation.

"I know plenty of people might say stay out of it and I understand that to some degree, but all I can think is that if I were that guy I would hope someone would tell me that information before I got married to a person like her," one person wrote.

"Not speaking up is cowardly. You’re not ruining anything, cheater’s do by doing dumb s--t. People should just stay single if they want to be single. Such an easy concept to grasp, really. But yes, definitely say something," another commented.