ATLANTIC CITY — A 30-year-old man died Monday after falling from two stories onto the lobby floor of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Police said the man had been trying to climb over a divider on the second level when he fell before 4:10 a.m.

Security rushed over and performed CPR until medical responders arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

City police declined to release a name for the man from Rochester, New York, although they did ask any witness with information about the accident to call investigators at 609-347-5766.

