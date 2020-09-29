Scammers Are Now After Your Personal Information Via Text Message

Scammers are always trying to find new ways to steal money from people and now they are trying to do it via text messaging. According to 6abc, the scammers are trying to get people's money by sending a text that mentions that there is an "urgent notice from the United States Postal Service."

This is sent to those that are doing a lot more online shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The text message sent by the scammers includes a link that, if it is clicked, it will help the scammers obtain your personal information. 6abc stated that the Federal Trade Commission wants everyone to be very careful when receiving a link from a random number.

The Federal Trade Commission told 6abc, "If you click on the link, it can trick you into giving personal information, like your social security number, account numbers, all types of bad stuff that can lead to identity theft."

During these tough times, no one has time to be getting scammed and have all of this hard-earned money taken away from you. It has been recommended to report that text message as well as to delete it right away to avoid being scammed.

if you happen to receive any messages from any delivery service company you are recommended to call the delivery service company to verify if there are any issues with your shipment.

If your children use your phone you should let them know not to click any links that are sent to your phone through a text.