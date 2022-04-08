McDonald’s Renovations Nearly Completed in Manahawkin, New Jersey

When summer arrives there will be lots of shore traffic heading east on Route 72 in Manahawkin as folks head to Long Beach Island for a day at the beach. Local shops and eateries along Route 72 in Stafford Township are now getting set for the all-important tourist season which is fast approaching now that Spring is here.

We just saw the opening of the new Chick-Fil-A on Route 72 in Manahawkin and soon a Panera Bread will be running at that same location. These are two brand new eateries folks heading to the Shore will see this summer in Southern Ocean County.

You can really see the difference now in the newly remodeled McDonald's on Route 72 in Manahawkin. It has that new McDonald's look for 2022.

Another well-known name is also getting ready for summer and that’s Mcdonald's along Route 72 in Manahawkin. McD’s is currently going through remodeling and even though I don’t have a completion date, they want this done and ready for summer.

Not only is McDonald's going through a facelift, but they are also hiring for the upcoming tourist season. So if you are looking for work or a good side hustle, then be sure to check them out before summer is here.

Mcdonald's offers $15/hour for all shifts. To apply or to get details Text “NJ61” to 38000. You can also drop your application in the red mailbox on site. Good luck and check out employment opportunities.

We look forward to the new look of our McDonalds on Route 72 in Manahawkin. It won’t be long before it reopens and summer is here at the Jersey Shore.

