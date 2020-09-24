Mandy Moore Announces She’s Expecting Her First Child

'This Is Us' star Mandy Moore just revealed that she is pregnant with her first child.

Mandy announced Instagram moments ago that she and her husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their first child together.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," she wrote alongside photos of her Taylor cradling her baby bump.

Goldsmith, of the band Dawes, posted the same photos and caption on his Instagram page this afternoon as well. The couple wed in 2018 after dating for more than two years.

Mandy recently gushed over Taylor on Instagram last month to mark his 35th birthday.

She wrote in part, "Your inherent light, humility, grace, humor, and compassion are contagious and I feel lucky to get the chance to bask in your goodness with outstretched arms."

Earlier this year, Moore released her seventh studio album, Silver Landings. It marked her first studio album since the 2009 release of Amanda Leigh. Moore's accompanying concert tour was canceled due to the pandemic.

By the way, it's not exactly clear when 'This Is Us' will hit the airwaves again. TVLine reports that filming on the show recommenced today (September 24), amid the pandemic. But it's not clear how quickly it will hit the airwaves. But the show will even include a coronavirus storyline this season, TVLines reports say.

In the meantime, we'll await Mandy and Taylor's baby in early 2021.