How Many of These Trenton Concerts Did You Attend?

I don't know about you, but I miss concerts. And even before the pandemic, I was already missing going to see big-name artists in Trenton, NJ.

The arena located on Hamilton Ave. in Trenton opened in 1999 under the name The Sovereign Bank Arena.

10 years later, the name changed to the Sun National Bank Center. Then, in 2017, the name changed again. Since that time, it has been known as the Cure Insurance Arena.

Before the pandemic, the arena was still hosting events like the Harlem Globetrotters and Disney on Ice, but in the 2000s and early-2010s, the venue hosted some of music's biggest stars.