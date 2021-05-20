Mandy Moore is a blonde (again)!

On Thursday (May 20), Moore said that she was "back to blonde for [the] summer." The singer-actress wanted a fresh look for the summertime, so she went back to her signature blonde shade.

"I've been longing for some much needed change," Moore told People of her new hair color. "It really felt like now was the perfect time to do something different, with the world seemingly opening back up again... normal feels like it's really right around the corner."

Instead of going to a salon, Moore actually dyed her hair herself at home, using advice from celebrity hairstylist Nikki Lee.

"It's buoyant and bouncy and glossy and shiny and all the things I wanted," she added.

Since Moore's hit television show This Is Us will conclude with Season 6 in 2022, she confirmed that she will wear a brunette wig to film the show so she can keep her lighter hair hue.