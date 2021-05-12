‘This Is Us’ Will End After Season 6

When This Is Us was renewed following its third season, series creator Dan Fogelman said at the time that the hugely popular series had reached its “midpoint.” It appears that he was extremely true to his word, as reports have emerged online that This Is Us will end after its upcoming sixth season, set to air on NBC beginning in the fall of 2021.

The show, which follows the lives of the Pearson family across multiple generations — played by cast that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, and Chrissy Metz — has been a hit on NBC since its premiered in 2016. Although its ratings have declined slightly in the last couple years, it still remains among the most-watched programs on all of television. Regardless, NBC is set to announce the show’s end when they reveal their full fall primetime lineup in the coming days, per The Hollywood Reporter.

THR also provided a quote from Fogelman from 2019 when he explained why the show was at its midpoint and not likely to continue past the upcoming season six:

We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is.

That will likely be of little comfort to This Is Us fans, who hang on the ups and downs of every episode of the series. At least they can know they’ve still got one more full season before they have to say goodbye for good. NBC is scheduled to reveal its full fall lineup later this week.

Gallery – Shocking TV Twists Fans Actually Predicted: