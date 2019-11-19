Mandy Moore Is Going on Tour For the First Time in Over a Decade

In September Mandy Moore made her official return to music when she released a new single, "When I Wasn't Watching." Shortly after, she dropped a second single, "I'd Rather Lose," and has made it clear she's working on a comeback album, though details have yet to be revealed.

Although we're not sure when we can expect a new collection of songs from the This Is Us star, she surprised fans on Tuesday (November 19) and announced an extensive U.S. tour—her first in over a decade—slated for next Spring.

"It’s been over a decade since I’ve hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians (in fact some are my nearest and dearest)," she wrote on Instagram alongside a tour poster. "I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse." ⁣

⁣

"It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again. In its purest form," she added. "A real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe."

Tickets go on sale Friday (November 22) at 10am local time. Get more information on Moore's official website and check out her announcement below.