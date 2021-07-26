We've got another star sighting at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Jack Masina, the 13-year-old actor known for his role as Cal Stone on the hit sci-fi drama Manifest, just rode the new 'Jersey Devil Coaster' at Six Flags Great Adventure.

We've got the video of his ride right here:

The ride, which recently debuted to the public, got a seal of approval from Jack who reacted to his ride by saying, "that was crazy!" In fact, Messina rode the ride three more times during his recent visit to the theme park in Jackson, NJ.

It towers more than 13 stories high, and features a more than 130 foot drop at speeds of more than 60 mph.

The 'Jersey Devil Coaster' is the world's largest the world's tallest, fastest, and longest single rail coaster. It seems INSANE.

Masina's show, Manifest, is quite popular with fans. It's a supernatural drama series that follows the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly re-appear after they were presumed dead for more than five years.

The show, which airs on NBC, premiered in 2018. It was canceled in June following a cliffhanger at the end of the show's third season. However, the show may not be canceled after all.

Manifest has gained an insane following Netflix, and negotiations are reportedly under way between Warner Brothers, Netflix and NBC for a fourth season of the show, both TVLine and Deadline are reporting.

In the meantime, Jack's endorsement of the 'Jersey Devil Coaster,' may be all we needed to ride this beast.

