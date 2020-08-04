Market at DelVal in Doylestown Permanently Closing

According to a post on themarketatdelval.com, as of Aug. 15, Shady Brook Farm will no longer operate the Market at DelVal.

The Market at DelVal is located at 2100 Lower State Road in Doylestown on the campus of Delaware Valley University.

Paul Fleming, President of Shady Brook Farm, said that the COVID-19 pandemic was a primary factor in deciding to close the market. According to Fleming, they had "hoped to make it through the fall season, but the ongoing challenges of operating during the pandemic caused the closing to "come sooner than expected."

Shady Brook Farm in Yardley started the partnership with DelVal University 12 years ago. The Market sold fresh produces, prepared foods, plants and more. It also hosted special events, including wine tasting events.

DelVal University President Dr. Maria Gallo called Shady Brook Farm an "important partner" and thanked them for the 12 years they worked together.

In addition, Robert Arcidiacono, Manager of The Market at DelVal and Director of Operations at Shady Brook Farm, said, “I am going to truly miss the connection with the Community and students that have become like family to me over the past 12 plus years.”

In a post on Twitter, The Market at DelVal announced that many items are now 50% off.