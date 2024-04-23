Save the dates for summer fun at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA.

The Summer UnWINEd Concert Series was just announced and you're not going to want to miss it.

Make it an every Friday night date with your partner, family, or friends. It kicks off on Friday, May 3rd and runs through August 31st.

Check out the lineup below.

There are two special Saturday unWINEd concerts followed by fireworks. On July 6th, you'll hear Buzzerband and The Loop will be playing on August 31st.

If you've never been to a show, it's a great time. There's no better way to kick off the weekend than with the best live music in the area.

Get our free mobile app

There will be food and drink vendors. Make sure you get some Uncle Dave's Homemade Ice Cream. It's so good.

Just a heads up, there's no outside food or drinks allowed. Enjoy everything the farm has to offer. See a list of some of the vendors by clicking here.

There will be locally-brewed beer, Rose Bank Winery wines, and specialty cocktails.

This isn't just for adults. You don't have to worry about finding a babysitter. Bring your family (unless you want a kid-free night). There will be plenty of fun activities for your kids too.

READ MORE: Are PA schools switching to a 4-day school week?

The gates will open at 5:30pm, (5pm on fireworks nights).

If you buy tickets online you can save money.

Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the gate. For the Saturday fireworks nights, tickets are $20 online and $25 at the gate. Kids under 2 are free.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

Shady Brook Farm is located at 931 Stony Hill Road in Yardley, PA.

It's here! The complete 2024 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2024. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant