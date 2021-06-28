Masks Won’t Be Mandatory in New Jersey Schools This Fall After All, Gov. Murphy Says

Face masks won't be required in schools this fall.

Governor Murphy had previously said as recently as this month that he anticipated masks to be required in the classroom when students returned to school this fall for the 2021-2022 school year.

"Absente any dramatic change in our situation," masks will not be required when schools reopen to students this fall, the governor said during a Monday afternoon press conference.

The purpose of 2:30 briefing was to outline the anticipated safety precautions for school districts when they reopen this fall.

"All schools must prepare to open for full-time in-person instruction," the governor said during that press briefing. "The guidance being released today is to ensure that happens."

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.