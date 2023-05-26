Governor Murphy has declared what the official sandwich of New Jersey is and it involves Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift’s The Era’s Tour is in full effect right now and people are going insane to try and get their hands on some tickets. She was just in Philadelphia a few weekends ago and starting tonight, she’s starting her 3 consecutive nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Since there has been a massive demand for her to come to Jersey and everyone who has tickets is so excited about her arrival, Governor Murphy took this as an opportunity to settle a huge New Jersey debate that dates back to as far as anyone can remember.

The most significant debate in New Jersey is hands down the Pork Roll vs Taylor Ham debate. North Jersey residents call the famous breakfast sandwich meat “Taylor Ham” while South Jersey residents believe it’s called “Pork Roll”.

Governor Murphy spoke out about both Taylor Swift coming to town and the Pork Roll/Taylor Ham debate saying “Usually, we let you call it what you want but since we have a superstar coming to town we know all too well, we should commemorate the occasion. So today, we are declaring the official state sandwich of New Jersey a ‘Taylor (Swift) Ham, egg and cheese,”.

Governor Murphy signed an official proclamation making this the official sandwich of New Jersey. So even though I still believe it’s pork roll, Taylor Swift may have just been a key factor in settling the long-lasting Pork Roll vs Taylor Ham debate.

If you’re heading to see Taylor at MetLife Stadium this weekend, we have everything you need to know about the shows from the parking situation, to set lists and even a surprise for NJ Swifties!

