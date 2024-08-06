Many New Jersey residents have been wondering and asking if they'll be receiving another NJ ANCHOR Rebate anytime soon.

The answer is yes, but all the details aren't available quite yet, according to NJ.com.

Some extra money would certainly come in handy these days with the astronomical prices of, well, everything.

Last year, in 2023, the Anchor benefit application packets were sent out at the end of August.

It looks like it's going to be the same this year (2024).

The NJ Division of Taxation put this message on its Facebook page recently. See below.

Details and directions for filing for your ANCHOR rebate will be available soon (August 2024).

NJ.com is reporting that Governor Murphy asked the NJ state Legislature to approve the next round of rebates back in February.

Murphy wants the rebates to be the same dollar amount as last year.

If his request is approved, eligible homeowners in New Jersey would get up to $1,500. Those who rent a place in New Jersey would get $450. Seniors would receive $250.

The payout from the state would be over $2 billion.

The applications sent out in August 2023 covered the year 2020, so these next rebates will be for 2021.

Almost 2 million New Jersey residents received the tax relief during the last round. Hopefully, word will spread and even more residents will take advantage of this tax break.

I'll let you know when the information and applications go out.

If you're curious as to why the relief program is called ANCHOR, it's actually an acronym.

ANCHOR stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters.

For more information, click here.

