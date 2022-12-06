Check this out. I would absolutely say this is the most unique Christmas tree in Mercer County. Don't you agree?

Can you tell what it is? It's made up entirely of pizza boxes. Yup, you heard me right, it's a bunch of pizza boxes. How cool is that?

Massimo's Cucina Massimo's Cucina loading...

You can go see this beauty for yourself at Massimo's Cucina, a popular Italian restaurant & pizza place in the Foxmoor Shopping Center in Robbinsville. Stay to eat, the food is fabulous.

While scrolling on Facebook (which I do way too much lol) I did a double take on Massimo's Cucina's post of the tree. I've never seen anything like it before. I love it. I want to make one of my own but, I'll leave it to the pros. Lol.

I was so fascinated by the handmade holiday tree that I needed to know more about it. I called over to Massimo's Cucina and chatted with the very friendly owner, Salvatore Mazzella, who created it.

He told me the festive tree is made out of about 100 different sized pizza boxes. Wow. There are also Christmas lights, garland and some classic ornaments.

Mazzella invites you to Massimo's Cucina (near Friendly's) to stop in, see the tree and take pictures. It would make a great Christmas card photo.

You can even bring your dogs and cats to pose in front of it. How cute is that? He told me customers that visit are in awe of it and he often catches them saying, "That's so cool" the minute they walk in the door. I would too.

There's also a vintage 1971 Vespa next to the tree that customers love. Mazzella laughed when he said kids love checking it out because it reminds them of the Disney movie, Luca.

Stop by and see it. It will get you in a holiday mood...and a pizza mood.

Check out their holiday catering menu.

Salvatore Mazzella Salvatore Mazzella loading...

Massimo's Cucina is located at 1035 Washington Boulevard, Robbinsville.

