Massive Vegan Food Festival is Coming to Atlantic City Boardwalk

For all you vegans out there. A massive festival is coming to New Jersey and it's just for you! After being called off last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the New Jersey VegFest will be back next month in Atlantic City. If you never heard of this iconic festival all you need to know is that there will be over 100 plant based vendors in one spot for two whole days.

Mark your calendars for July 17 and 18 on the Atlantic City boardwalk and Grand Pier. According to NJ.com, all the action will go down between Showboat Hotel and Ocean Casino Resort.

“New Jersey VegFest is thrilled to be back in Atlantic City in 2021,” New Jersey VegFest co-founder Marisa Sweeney said. “We care deeply about the health and safety of our guests and vendors, and postponing our 2020 event was the right thing to do for everyone. We’re incredibly excited to be back on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, and we can’t wait to see everyone again.”

According to NJ.com, you can purchase tickets right now for $20 for the first day and $15 for the second day. Kids under the age of 13 can get in for free. Side note: I look super young so maybe I can pass off for a 13 year old.

This is a great chance to support local New Jersey businesses. Especially since the restaurant industry has been hit so hard in the past year. Resturants from all over will be participating in this festival as well. According to NJ.com, chefs from Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and beyond will be there for you to taste their vegan glory.

There will be live music as well. The perfect summertime event. Get your tickets here.