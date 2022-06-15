The Ultimate New Jersey Guide For Kids Summer 2022 Fun

Summer in New Jersey is a great time to make memories that last a lifetime. That also puts pressure on moms and dads all over the state to come up with a lot of fun things to do. We're here to help.

Photo by Carlos Magno on Unsplash Photo by Carlos Magno on Unsplash loading...

We did a little research and found great suggestions for fun places to take the kids this summer. We uncovered ideas from several different sources to give you a bit of a guide for Summer 2022.

Here are some Garden State ideas we found from some well-known sources.

Thrill Rides and a Bit of History. The folks at Best Kid Stuff made a few suggestions including the always popular Six Flags Great Adventure, and for a bit of history, give Allaire State Park a try.

Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media loading...

Sculptures For Everyone. The beloved Reader's Digest has an interesting suggestion for a fun family day trip in New Jersey. Buckle the kids in the car and head to Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Go Victorian? I'm not sure I agree with this one. I've been to Cape May a thousand times, and I love it, but once you're done with the beach, there's not a ton to do with the kids. Kidventurous says, however, that bringing the kids to Cape May is one thing you must do with your kids.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

A.C. Is More Than Gambling. You might not think of the historic Atlantic City Boardwalk when you're thinking of fun for the kids, but Mommy Nearest says, why not? There's all that great food as well as Ripley's, all those rides, and of course an endless supply of salt water taffy at the place it was invented.

Google Mpas Google Mpas loading...

There are also a ton of other ideas to do with the kids this summer. None of these sites brought up Sky Zone, Jenkinson's Aquarium, The Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Casino Pier, and that's just off the top of my head.

The possibilities are just about endless for an amazing New Jersey summer.

New Jersey Has Some Amazing Places For Family Fun

New Jersey's Top 5 Weirdest Attractions