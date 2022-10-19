‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Almost Died After His Colon Burst in 2018

In Matthew Perry's new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, he's shedding light on his struggle with addiction.

Perry is most well-known for playing king of sarcasm Chandler Bing on the iconic 90's hit sitcom Friends.

According to People's new cover story with the actor, Perry opens his memoir with the story of how he almost died in 2018.

"I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down," he told People.

At the time, it was publicly known that Perry suffered a gastrointestinal perforation, but in reality, he was going through a much more severe health crisis.

The actor spent two weeks in a coma and was given a 2 percent chance of survival. He spent five months in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for another nine months.

"I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that's called a Hail Mary. No one survives that," he said to People after revealing that the doctors told his family about his 2 percent chance of living.

He's had 14 surgeries on his stomach so far since recovering from the incident.

Perry's health issues were caused by opioid overuse.

As reported by People, Perry's addiction first surfaced when he was 24 years old and just starting Friends.

From there, his addiction spiraled into opioid use, including Oxycontin.

"Season 9 was the year that I was sober the whole way through. And guess which season I got nominated for best actor?" Perry said of his years on Friends.

At a low point during the 10-season sitcom, Perry was taking more than 55 Vicodin a day.

He said, "I couldn't stop because the disease and the addiction is progressive. So it gets worse and worse as you grow older."

Perry stated that he has been to rehab 15 times, but right now, he is sober.

"I'm a pretty healthy guy right now," he shared, per People.

He added, "I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn't surprise anybody. And that's a very scary thing to be living with. So my hope is that people will relate to it, and know that this disease attacks everybody."

Perry's book hits shelves on Nov. 1.