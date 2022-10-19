Forget paying extra for guacamole! Want to grab some FREE avocados this week?

You can! According to NBC Philadelphia, Sharing Excess, a non-profit food rescue organization dedicated to combating food waste and insecurity, will be giving away FREE avocados at FDR Park in Philadelphia for what they're calling their "Avogeddon" event!

This will be the largest food distribution to date at FDR Park! Come get free cases of avocados Wednesday Oct 19 - Friday Oct 21 from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. each day.

According to Sharing Excess's Instagram post, there's an enormous surplus of avocados in South America - the largest one in decades. And they need to be eaten!

If you're thinking: "Okay, there's got to be some sort of catch." Nope. Just show up and take some avocados. Take as many as you can eat. Again, these are cases of avocados being distributed. So if you're a restaurant owner, this is perfect for you too!

And TELL EVERYONE! There are literally millions of avocados that need to be taken and eaten before they go to waste! You know how quickly avocados go bad. These are perfect to take right now!

Guacamole, avocado toast, avocado dressing, avocado smoothies, avocado salads... eat em' anyway you want!

Share to spread the word and share this post! Lots of people could do with free food right now. The more cases given away, the better!

