The Cost of McDonald&#8217;s in New Jersey is Among the Most-Expensive in the U.S.

The Cost of McDonald’s in New Jersey is Among the Most-Expensive in the U.S.

Getty Images

Are you craving a Big Mac? If you live in New Jersey, you're paying more than most states do.

Truth: Americans as a whole love McDonald's. It's cheap, convenient and delicious. And you get a lot for what you pay for.

Getty Images
loading...
Get our free mobile app

 

Americans' relationship with the golden yellow arches is one that has stood the test of time, and it remains one of the most gargantuan fast-food franchises in the world.

But what you may not have known, is that McDonald's doesn't cost the same in every state. It's more expensive in other states than some, according to research from NetCredit.

Getty Images
loading...

Once someone posted a picture this McDonald's menu in Darien, Colorado with a Big Mac costing nearly $18, people starting asking questions!

And for those of us living in New Jersey, we're paying more for the same McDonald's food items than most other states.

How expensive is McDonald's in New Jersey?

NetCredit used data from GrubHub to calculate the average cost the same meal in every state: Big Mac, French Fries, 10 pc. Chicken McNuggets, and 10 Piece McNuggets.

Getty Images
loading...

Across all 50 states, the average cost of McDonald's in New Jersey is the 8th most-expensive in the country! The prices in New Jersey are 7.3% above the national average cost. The average U.S. cost of a Big Mac is $5.58.

For reference, the most expensive cost of McDonald's is in Alaska, which is 23.93% above the national average. The cheapest is in Wyoming, with costs that are -17.61% below the national average.

Getty Images
loading...

Here are the Top 10 most expensive McDonald's prices in America:

  1. Alaska
  2. Massachusetts
  3. Vermont
  4. California
  5. New York
  6. Hawaii
  7. Washington
  8. New Jersey
  9. Pennsylvania
  10. Rhode Island

Why is it more expensive in some states than others? Average cost of living, accessibility, transportation, but prices also vary by individual locations. McDonald's told Business Insider that “prices are ultimately at the discretion of our franchisees and may vary by restaurant.”

The check out the complete ranked map, click HERE.

Fast Food Employees Say to Avoid Eating These Items

If the employees at a fast-food location tells you not to eat something you should probably listen to them. Here is a list of food items that fast food employees suggest to not order.

Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Categories: Food, New Jersey, Restaurants
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 94.5 PST