Warning! Philadelphia Officials Issue Terrifying Warning About Measles Outbreak

There are now six locations across the City of Philadelphia where people may have been exposed to measles in recent days.

The cluster of cases among unvaccinated residents was confirmed in a press release shared by the City of Philadelphia Health Department on Thursday (January 4).

There have been a total of four confirmed measles cases and at least two possible cases since late December.

The new cases were identified after one of the confirmed cases disregarded the instructions for quarantine and went to a daycare in the city.

If you were at any of the below sites on the days listed, you may have been exposed to measles, Philadelphia’s Health Department said on Thursday:

Suspected exposures took place on December 19 between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Suspected exposures took place on December 20 and 21

Suspected exposures took place on December 28

Suspected exposures may have happened overnight December 30 – December 31 mid-afternoon

Suspected exposures may have happened between December 31 and January 3

Suspected exposures may have happened on December 31 and January 2

What to Do If You May Have Been Exposed to Measles in Philadelphia, Pa?

Measles is a virus that spreads easily, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and the CDC.

If you are immune to measles, you do not have to do anything (even if you were in those buildings on the dates listed).

People are immune if they: Were born before 1957; OR Have already had measles; OR Have received two doses of measles-containing vaccine, and are not immune compromised, the City says.



Health officials say if you were in one of those buildings on the dates listed and are not immune to measles (including infants under 12-15 months, who typically have not yet been vaccinated):

You should start by contacting your healthcare provider right away to let them know about your possible exposure.

If you seek healthcare, alert the provider that you may have been exposed to measles before arriving.

You should plan on quarantining until you’re instructed by a healthcare provider or follow these recommendations of quarantine dates posted by the City of Philadelphia’s Health Department.

What are the Symptoms of Measles?

The symptoms of measles usually appear about a week or two after infection. The first symptoms are usually: high fever, cough, runny nose, and Red/watery eyes/pinkeye.

In some cases, it can be a serious infection that leads to pneumonia, brain infection, and death, the CDC says.

The MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, is extremely safe and effective at preventing measles, according to the CDC. You can learn more about where to get a vaccine here.



