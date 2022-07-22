The Mega Millions jackpot is now the third highest in its 20-year history after there was no winner in the latest drawing.

The jackpot continues to grow after no ticket matched all six numbers in the Tuesday, July 19 Mega Millions drawing.

Winning Mega Millions Numbers: 2, 31, 32, 37, 70, Mega Ball 25.

Mega Millions Tim Boyle, Getty Images

Historic Jackpot

The jackpot for the Friday, July 22, Mega Millions drawing is estimated to be $660 million or nearly $378 million in a lump sum, making it the third largest prize ever offered and the largest since $1.050 billion was won in Michigan in 2021. The highest Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

There were over 2.3 million winning tickets across all prize levels in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing. Only four tickets matched the five white balls to win the big Mega Millions second prize, one each in Arizona, California, New Hampshire, and North Carolina.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Largest Mega Millions Jackpots

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 South Carolina

$1.050 billion 1/22/2021 Michigan

$660 million 7/22/2022 ?

$656 million 3/30/2012 Illinois, Kansas, Maryland

$648 million 12/17/2013 California & Gerogia

$543 million 7/24/2018 California

$536 million 7/8/2016 Indiana

$533 million 3/30/2018 New Jersey

$522 million 6/7/2019 California

$516 million 5/21//2021 Pennsylvania

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

2022 Mega Millions Winners

There have only been four Mega Millions jackpots in 2022, one in New York back in March.

$426 million — January 28; South California

$128 million — March 8; New York

$110 million — April 12; Minnesota

$20 million — April 15; Tennessee

Luckiest Places To Buy Lottery Tickets These places have sold the most winning lottery tickets.