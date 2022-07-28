If you're a fan of watching food shows on television, no doubt you've heard of Andrew Zimmern. He's a renowned American chef, restaurateur, television and radio personality, director, producer, businessman, food critic, and author. And he was just seen filming in New Jersey!

Charlize Theron Hosts Africa Outreach Project Fundraiser Getty Images loading...

According to NJ.com, Zimmern paid Union NJ a visit to highlight some Taylor Ham egg and cheese sandwiches - which are obviously foods New Jersey is famous for, so he came to the right place!

Get our free mobile app

It's for the third season for his show "Family Dinner" on Magnolia Network, which you can stream on Discovery+. In the series, he visits different families across America to learn about different cultures and traditions around regional food, and how they shape us into who we become. In the series he helps them cook, and integrate himself into the family discussions, stories and history of the food. Which is what brought him to Union NJ.

Zimmern paid a visit to Union firefighters to talk about the delicious breakfast sandwiches, as you can see in his Instagram posts:

In this one you can see the scrumptious Taylor ham, egg and cheese sandwiches!

"Family Dinner" seems like a pretty good show! Personally I used to binge watch his show "Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern" every now and then.

We'll see what these Jersey firefighters have to share about their story when season 3 premieres. Will you be watching?

10 New Jersey Restaurants Visited By Anthony Bourdain Let's take a trip on the New Jersey Anthony Bourdain Trail!

https://visitnj.org/anthony-bourdain

"If I'm an advocate for anything, it's to move. As far as you can, as much as you can. Across the ocean, or simply across the river. Walk in someone else's shoes or at least eat their food. It's a plus for everybody." - Anthony Bourdain

