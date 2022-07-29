‘Renaissance’ Is Here – It’s Bey Day on 94.5 PST

We've been waiting YEARS for this moment, and it's finally here.

Beyonce has FINALLY dropped her highly anticipated album, Renaissance. The album dropped overnight Friday (July 29) to rave reviews from the Beyhive. So we're celebrating the only way we know how to throw a party here at 94.5 PST!

The album's first single, "Break My Soul" is basically the song of the summer. So there's been so much energy around this new release.

RENAISSANCE arrives six years after the globally lauded LEMONADE was released in 2016 as a complete surprise.

We're going to play our favorite tracks from 'Renaissance' ALL WEEKEND LONG on 94.5 PST. It all kicks off on Friday with a Bey Day on Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!

We'll keep you updated on all of the gossip around the album. Like did you know that some of the songs are reportedly about Bey & Jay Z's relationship struggles?! OMG!

So keep listening and checking back all day Friday & throughout the weekend as we celebrate Queen Bey herself.

Plus, open the PST app to tell us which songs are YOUR favorites from the album.

Welcome back, Bey!

