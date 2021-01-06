Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1M was Sold in Camden NJ

Why do these things always happen so close to me, but never TO me. Apparently this morning a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Camden County at a local deli. According to NJ.com, the lucky ticket was bought at Masso’s Deli & Pizzeria on Lakeview Drive in Gibbsboro, New Jersey.

According to the New Jersey Lottery, because the jackpot was not hit, the pot increases to a whopping $490 million. The person who hits this jackpot will potentially be winning the eighth-largest in the game’s history. The next drawing for the jackpot will be this Friday, so get ready! Just so you know, in the state of New Jersey powerball tickets only cost $2. You must purchase your ticket before 10:45 p.m. on the evening of the drawing. Winning these things is super hard, so the ones who end up with the winning ticket truly are lucky. According to NJ.com, the odds of a ticket hitting the jackpot by matching five numbers are 302,575,350 to 1. Players have a 1 in 12,607,306 shot to win the second prize of at least $1 million if they match all five numbers.

According to NJ.com, Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 20, 43, 51, 55 and 57. The Mega Ball drawn was 4 with a Megaplier of 2X. There were three second place tickets purchased in California, Minnesota and Middletown, New York.